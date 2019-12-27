Large crowd to run into chilly ocean for last ‘Plunge For Pete’ in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A large crowd is expected to head to Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester on Saturday for the last “Plunge For Pete.”

People will be running into the chilly ocean around 1 p.m. to raise awareness for ALS.

The event is named after Pete Frates, who passed away following a nearly eight-year battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

His wife, Julie, challenged Frates’ mother, Nancy, to take the plunge.

Participants are asked to register for the “Plunge For Pete.”

