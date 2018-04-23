Large dog attacks, kills smaller dog at state park in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A dog was attacked and killed by another dog Sunday at Callahan State Park in Framingham, according to a post on a dog owners group’s Facebook page.

Framingham Animal Control Officers were called to the Edmands Road park about 4 p.m. after receiving word that a large dog had just attacked and killed a smaller dog, according to a Facebook post published by Bob Cawly, president of the Callahan Dog Owners Group.

Cawly said the group “will work with DCR and make certain that all safeguards concerning the dog that caused this tragedy will be followed.”

This is a developing news story, 7News will post more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)