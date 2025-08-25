CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police and fire presence gathered outside the FBI building in Chelsea on Sunday after a report of a suspicious package, officials said.

Crews could be seen gathering outside the building on Maple Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police, fire, and what appeared to be a Homeland Security K-9 unit were seen near the building.

The building has since been given the all clear.

