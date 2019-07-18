Large endangered Humpback Whale swims 8 miles through Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A large endangered Humpback Whale was seen swimming eight miles through the Cape Cod Canal on Thursday.

An aerial video shows the whale swimming from the east end of the canal through the west end.

The Army Corps of Engineers and Wareham Harbormaster helped to ensure the whale made it safely through the Canal.

Humpback Whales can grow to over 50 feet and can weigh 30 or more tons.

They are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

