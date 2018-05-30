LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHDH) — A large explosion at a UPS facility in Lexington, Kentucky is under investigation.

The explosion appears to be accidental, Lexington police said.

Paramedics transported two people to a local hospital, while ten others were taken for observation, Lexington fire said.

Firefighters are checking the structural stability of the building.

