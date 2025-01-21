BREWSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A large fire broke out in Brewster Tuesday morning in Brewster.

Crews braved the bitter cold to put out the flames, which broke out in a condominium complex on Lund Farm Way.

Part of the roof appeared to have caved in and a side of the building was left completely charred.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

