MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive fire broke out at a business in Milford Monday evening, prompting a large response from police and fire crews.

Sky 7 HD flew over the multi-floor building which includes the Turtle Tavern on Main Street, showing flames shooting out of the roof and smoke pouring out onto the street.

Officials say Main Street is currently closed, and everyone is being asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

