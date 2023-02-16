BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in Braintree drew a major emergency response Thursday night.

The fire broke out at the Clean Harbors Waste disposal site.

A few dozen firefighters were seen on scene around 11 p.m. as two ladder trucks poured water on at least three tractor trailers that appeared to be burning.

The town of Braintree shared a statement just after 11 p.m. noting what it described as an “active fire” at Clean Harbors off Hill Ave. in Braintree.

“We are asking residents in the area to stay in their homes and keep the windows closed,” the town said.

Braintree Fire Department personnel were on scene as of 11:03 p.m. alongside hazmat teams and other public safety agencies, according to the town of Braintree.

No further information was immediately available.

Tractor trailers on fire at Clean Harbors Waste Disposal site in Braintree. Two ladder trucks aggressively hosing down those trailers trying to extinguish the flames. @7news pic.twitter.com/ZY6O2gLShf — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) February 17, 2023

