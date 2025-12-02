NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A large fire engulfed a building in Nashua Tuesday morning, burning through at least two structures.

Flames were seen shooting out of the Vine Street building, generating lots of smoke.

Several fire companies joined the Nashua Fire Department on scene working to put out the flames, including from Manchester, Lowell, Hudson.

Affected buildings experienced severe damage.

