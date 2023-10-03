WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were on scene in Wayland Tuesday afternoon as a large fire burned through a building off Main Street.

The building houses several businesses including a pizza shop, a cleaning business and an auto-body shop. The fire appeared to center around the auto-body shop.

Large flames were seen shooting out of the building as smoke billowed into the sky.

In addition to the building, the fire spread to a car parked nearby shortly after 4 p.m. A utility wire also appeared to have fallen outside the building, scattering sparks around a parking area.

Numerous firefighters were seen attacking the fire from several angles.

By 5 p.m., crews were making progress in efforts to contain the fire, though flames and heavy smoke were still visible.

Main Street in the area was closed as of 5 p.m. as crews stretched hoses and other equipment across the street, toward the fire.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)