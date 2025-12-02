NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A large fire engulfed two buildings in Nashua Tuesday morning, one commercial and one residential.

Flames were seen shooting out of the Vine Street location, generating lots of smoke.

Officials said the fire began around 6 a.m. and firefighters were still actively working on the fire at 9 a.m.

Several fire companies joined the Nashua Fire Department on scene working to put out the flames, including from Manchester, Lowell, Hudson.

Affected buildings experienced severe damage.

Several people were taken to the hospital.

