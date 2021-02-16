Large fire leaves Southboro home ‘uninhabitable’

SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a large house fire in Southboro on Tuesday.

Both on and off-duty firefighters who responded to the home on Framingham Road found smoke pouring out and heavy flames showing from the side and back of the residence, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

One of the firefighters sustained a minor hand injury.

Everyone was able to evacuate the home safely.

There was no word on what may have caused the fire.

