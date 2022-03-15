MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a massive fire at an abandoned building in Milford Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke and flames at a building on Haven Street Tuesday evening and found an intense fire, officials said.

Battling the blaze was made more difficult because no fire hydrants were near the building, and narrow roads made it hard to bring in trucks, officials said.

