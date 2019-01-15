Large fire torches historic farmhouse in Bolton

BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A three-alarm fire torched part of a massive white farmhouse in Bolton on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at 49 Sawyer Rd. about 3 p.m. found flames shooting from the roof and heavy smoke pouring into the air.

Crews were able to knock down the fire after about an hour but an entire section along the side of the house was completely burned out.

Neighbors told 7’s Justin Bourke that the property was not an active commercial farm but said the house was a historic part of the community.

“I think it’s just terrible,” one neighbor said. “It’s a house that goes back to maybe the Revolutionary War. It’s been here for several hundreds of years.”

There was no immediate word on injuries or what caused the fire.

