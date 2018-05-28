HOUSTON (CNN) – Massive flames engulfed a warehouse in Houston, Texas as firefighters battled to put them out. Thick black smoke was visible over the building too.

There were several explosions due to a buildup of pressure in containers of polyethylene.

The building houses chemical processing equipment, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, or if there were any injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)