Large highway sign crashes to ground after van, pickup truck collide in NH

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A large highway sign crashed to the ground after a van and a pickup truck collided in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Friday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Route 16 just after 6 a.m. found a Ford E-350 that had rolled over and a banged-up Nissan Frontier on the side of the highway next to a demolished highway sign, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police say the van driver, 50-year-old Kevin Lapointe, of Milton, was attempting to change lanes and failed to yield to 50-year-old Stephanie Auclair, of Rochester, resulting in the collision.

Both drivers were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Part of the highway was closed for more than an hour while crews worked to clear the wreckage.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact state police at 603-223-8490.

An investigation is ongoing.

