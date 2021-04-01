Large house fire displaces residents in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a large house fire in Salem Thursday night that displaced several residents.

Crews arriving at the scene on Lafayette Street said the firefight was complicated because their truck malfunctioned and there was no water available to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters had to be evacuated as a result. No one was hurt.

They believe it ignited in a closet on the second floor.

The cause remains under investigation

