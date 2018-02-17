Large piece of heavy duty plastic flew off dump truck and engulfed SUV on MN highway

(WHDH) — Minnesota State Trooper dash cam footage shows a large piece of heavy duty plastic, which flew off of a dump truck, engulfing an SUV on a highway.

The driver said he saw what was about to happen, and was able to slow down so he could pull over.

MN State Police say this is a reminder for drivers to always keep their eyes on the road and off their phones. Additionally, they say this serves as a reminder for drivers to secure all loose items in order to avoid a deadly situation.

