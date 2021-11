MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A large pig that was found roaming at Solomon Pond Mall in Marlboro ahead of Black Friday was reunited with its owner.

Henry escaped from a nearby farm and police say he is now resting peacefully at home.

