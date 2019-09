SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A large pile of recycled paper went up in flames outside of a facility in Springfield early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to Northstar Recycling on Guion Street just before 1:30 a.m. kept the fire from spreading to the interior of the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)