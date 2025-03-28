BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police investigation was underway in Brockton Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Lenox Street around 3:30 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

When authorities arrived they found a male victim.

Local and state police are investigating the case.

Several officers were seen searching the ground with flashligts.

