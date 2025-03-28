BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police investigation was underway in Brockton Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Lenox Street around 3:30 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

When authorities arrived they found a male victim.

Local and state police are investigating the case.

Several officers were seen searching the ground with flashligts.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox