BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police investigation was underway in Hyde Park Monday morning at a house on Hopewell Road.

Police could be seen on scene with assault rifles, along with several ambulances and EMS workers in bullet proof vests and helmets.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)