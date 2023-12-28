LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police investigation was underway at a gas station in Lynn Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The investigation was focused on the A Prime gas station at the intersections of Camden Street, Ida Street, and Western Avenue and a nearby home behind the business.

Several police cruisers were on scene shortly before 11 p.m. and Camden and Ida Streets were taped off.

Officials were seen searching the ground and looking behind dumpsters, placing dozens of evidence markers scattered throughout the area of focus. An ambulance was also on scene.

Wednesday was the second consecutive night of significant police presence in the Lynn neighborhood. Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting at a nearby strip mall Tuesday.

