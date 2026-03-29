BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence has gathered in Brockton as an investigation is being conducted following an incident overnight.

Officers could be seen gathering evidence inside the blocked off intersection of Moraine and Spring streets, where a white vehicle, clothing, and a pair of shoes were visible.

Police have not provided any information about what occurred.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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