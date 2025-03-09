CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence has gathered at a crime scene in Chelsea late Saturday night.

Officers could be seen taping off an area of Eastern Avenue and Spencer Street.

Officials said state, Chelsea, and Everett police responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

