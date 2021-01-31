Large police presence at shooting scene in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are at the scene of a shooting that happened Sunday morning in Weymouth.

A large police presence could be seen outside of The Mastlight apartments during the morning hours along with a SWAT team.

Officers responding to a shooting around 3:30 a.m. sent in a number of SWAT teams from surrounding towns to assist.

Officers tell 7News it started out as a shooting and witnesses say someone was taken away in an ambulance.

Many of the SWAT teams cleared the scene before 8 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

Big swat scene in South Weymouth this morning. Police say it all began with a shooting around 3:30am. Officers from many surrounding towns here to assist. @7News pic.twitter.com/uHZ0LMqA5r — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) January 31, 2021

Swat teams have cleared in South Weymouth after an early morning shooting. We’re told the Norfolk county district attorney is on his way with an update. @7News — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) January 31, 2021

