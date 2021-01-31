Large police presence at shooting scene in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are at the scene of a shooting that happened Sunday morning in Weymouth.

A large police presence could be seen outside of The Mastlight apartments during the morning hours along with a SWAT team.

Officers responding to a shooting around 3:30 a.m. sent in a number of SWAT teams from surrounding towns to assist.

Officers tell 7News it started out as a shooting and witnesses say someone was taken away in an ambulance.

Many of the SWAT teams cleared the scene before 8 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending