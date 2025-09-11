BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials at UMass Boston are telling people to avoid the area near the Residence Hall East building because of a public safety threat.

Massachusetts State Police posted on social media that troopers responded to the school for, “an unconfirmed report of a shooting on campus.”

The State Police writes, “Law Enforcement will coordinate with our campus partners to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff.”

UMass Boston has cancelled classes and activities for Thursday evening, according to school officials.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

