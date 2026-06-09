FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin Police are investigating after a car chase out of Bellingham Tuesday morning.

During the investigation, there will be a large police presence in the area of 1221 Pond Street.

Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time, however residents are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is encouraged to call the police non-emergency line at 508-528-1212.

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