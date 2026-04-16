HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police are investigating an incident near Emerson Street and Welcome Street, prompting a large response Thursday.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public at this time and ask residents to avoid the area.

Details are limited.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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