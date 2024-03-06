HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Hyannis with a large response visible.

Around 7:40 a.m. authorities were called to a residence on St. Francis Circle after report of an individual holding another person at knifepoint. The individual who notified police told dispatch officers that “the occupants were able to leave the residence; however, the suspect remained inside the home”, according to police.

Barnstable Police arrived and quickly contained the suspect in the residence before command was taken over by the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team.

“Initially, a shelter in place was sent out for a one-mile radius from the incident location, and homes in the immediate vicinity were evacuated by the police department for emergency purposes,” police said in a statement. “At approximately 10:30 a.m., local school administrators were notified by the Barnstable Chief of Police that there was no danger to any students attending nearby schools due to the fact that the suspect was contained to his home.”

Police said negotiations remain ongoing and they hope for “a peaceful resolution in the near future”.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

