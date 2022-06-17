LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - There was a large police presence in Lynn Friday night after authorities say an individual barricaded themselves in a basement on Hanover Street.

Police said there is no immediate danger to the public.

The Department of Children and families is also on the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox