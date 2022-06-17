LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police swarmed Hanover Street in Lynn Friday night after authorities said a man barricaded himself in a basement.
Officers stayed at the location into Saturday morning.
Police said there is no immediate danger to the public.
The Department of Children and Families and a crisis negotiator is also on scene.
