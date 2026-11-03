MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence in Medfield Monday night triggered the closure of several roads for approximately two hours, according to Medfield police.

Approximately a one-and-a-half mile stretch of Spring Street and several other surrounding roads were shut down at 8 p.m after an incident that prompted a response from local and state police, including members of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad. A police investigation appeared to center on a home in the area.

Medfield parents said there were evening programs occurring at Saint Edward Parish on Spring Street, and a number of parents trying to reach their children were initally turned away by police.

“I went there around 8 p.m., they weren’t letting anyone through. They told me to go over to a side street and eventually we might get a police escort, but then that was about an hour ago and we’re still kind of in the dark on exactly the situation,” said Andy Cavanaugh, a Medfied parent. “They’ve done a good job at communicating with us and making us feel like our kids are safe, but at the same time, you can only feel so safe from what someone else says to you.”

Parents were able to reunite with their children shortly before the road was reopened just before 10 p.m.

Medfield police have not said what prompted the response, but said the incident has since been resolved and all roads have reopened.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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