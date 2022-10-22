PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon.

A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street.

Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

