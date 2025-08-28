SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Shrewsbury police were joined by multiple law enforcement agencies searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in the area of Edgewater and Plainfield avenues Thursday morning.

An individual was seen taken into custody shortly before before noon after a lengthy manhunt that ended up centered on a home on Edgewater Avenue. It was not immediately clear if this individual was the individual officials were searching for.

Shrewsbury police secured the nearby Coolidge School due to the incident, but the superintendent confirmed the incident did not involve the school and that all students and staff at the school are safe.

Officials advised residents to avoid the area and to shelter in place if in the area.

