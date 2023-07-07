WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police asked the public to stay away from the area around Colby Avenue Friday morning due to a large police presence in the area.

Police shared the message shortly before 10 a.m.

Emergency were seen still in the area around 10:30 a.m. Close to Colby Avenue, part of Trinity Avenue was blocked off as police directed drivers away from the area.

In addition to Worcester police, fire engines and state police personnel were spotted also responding.

While officials did not immediately provide any further information, 7NEWS spoke to one neighbor who said he heard sirens around 9 a.m.

The neighbor, Abdul Bilal, said he’s concerned about what may have happened to prompt this response.

“I didn’t know what was happening,” Bilal said of his reaction Friday morning.

“I’ve been living here for 2 years and I’ve never seen anything like that,” he continued.

