WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers worked overnight to investigate an incident that spanned two Worcester County communities.

Armed officers could be seen gathered on Benjamin Road in Worcester for about an hour before moving to nearby Paxton, where a man was seen being led out of the woods in handcuffs around 2 a.m. on Pond Street.

Also at the scene, a woman wrapped in a blanket could be seen sitting on the back of an ambulance.

Police officials did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

