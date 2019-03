BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police presence responded to a home in Dorchester early Tuesday morning to investigate reported threats.

The threats allegedly made on Oceanview Drive were unfounded, according to a Boston police spokesperson.

The large response was sent out of an abundance of caution.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)