NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence was seen searching the Parker River in Newbury Wednesday evening.

SKY7 HD flew over where crews were searching the waters.

It is unclear what they are looking for at this time.

No further details were released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)