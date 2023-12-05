NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police told residents in part of Nashua, New Hampshire to shelter in place Tuesday amid a large police presence.

Nashua police in a post on X shortly before 3 p.m. said Ledge Street was shut down between its intersections with First and Eighth Street.

“There is a large police presence in the area,” police said.

With residents told to stay inside, police asked all other traffic to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

