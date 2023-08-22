RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police have blocked off a neighborhood amid an investigation that began overnight and has carried over into Tuesday morning.

Multiple police cruisers and fire trucks and officers using a drone could be seen in the area of Moulton Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)