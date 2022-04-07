MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed behind the Cambridge District Courthouse Thursday, officials said.

Local and state police officers were called to the scene on 4040 Mystic Valley Parkway in Medford shortly before 5 p.m. for reports of the shooting, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the two men involved were known to each other and the suspect is currently in custody, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Medford Chief of Police Jack Buckley wrote in a statement.

The suspect’s attorney told 7NEWS that the men are uncle and nephew and that they were in court for a restraining order continuance. The attorney said that he believes he ran his nephew over with a car, before fatally shooting him.

A huge area of the parking lot located at the back of the building has been roped off as investigators continue to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The DA confirms this is a fatal shooting. One man is dead and the other is in custody. Adding they are known to one another. The suspect’s attorney says the victim is his client’s nephew and they were here to discuss a restraining order. @7News https://t.co/8IjceGBXK8 — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 7, 2022

