BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after shots were fired in Mattapan early Sunday morning.

Officers could be seen gathering evidence in a taped-off section of the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Freemont Street. The scene has since been cleared.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

