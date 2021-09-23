PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A large pothole on Route 1 southbound in Peabody is causing problems during the morning commute on Thursday.

About eight to 10 cars have flat tires after hitting the pothole on the overpass over Route 128 just before the tunnel.

Cones are now blocking the right lane.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

No additional information has been released.

Pothole problems in #peabody– 8-10 cars have a flat after hitting this. Cones are now blocking the right lane. Drive carefully! @7News https://t.co/HyG2YaA1ll pic.twitter.com/3F1QDC1xNz — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) September 23, 2021

