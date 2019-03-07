Large response after fire erupts at Sunoco gas station in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of firefighters battled a blaze that erupted at a Sunoco gas station in Leominster on Thursday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Route 13 in the area of Route 2 found a “major” blaze burning at the gas station, according to the Leominster Police Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed firefighters from surrounding communities helping to fight the fire as thick black smoke billowed into the air.

The fire has since been knocked down but motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Exit 32 in Leominster is closed until further notice, according to state police.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Video Courtesy: Shannon Bizzotto)

