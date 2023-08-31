MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were charged after officials busted what appeared to be a large gathering for volleyball tournaments, but what Milford police said was a large-scale gambling operation.

Police found cash and cards strewn across a picnic table, an illegal concession stand complete with a fryolator and alcohol, and gambling on volleyball games in a backyard of a Milford home, images provided by police to 7NEWS showed.

“It’s really just got to stop. We just want it to stop,” said Deputy Chief Robbie Tusino of the Milford Police Department. “There’s better ways to make money.”

Two were arrested and charged, including the homeowner of the house on Franklin Street, when the police searched the property and seized $10,000 in cash.

Police were watching the situation for months, and neighbors were also complaining of the high volume of traffic. Milford police is also headquartered two houses down on the corner of Franklin Street.

“There’s about a hundred people there every night,” neighbor Justin Ortega said. “There’s a lot of people there. It’s illegal, you can’t do it here. They got a place for it. Not the back of the house.”

Investigators said it was a confidential informant who helped crack the case where operators were netting hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.

“I was amazed it was going on to that level and it was that much money changing hands,” Tusino said.

One of the two suspects is due in court Friday, and police said more arrests could be incoming.

