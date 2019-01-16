BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Dorchester residents accused of trafficking heroin were arrested Tuesday morning as part of a large-scale investigation.

Jason Martinez, 24, and Dionna Caruthers, 20, are scheduled to appear in West Roxbury District Court on charges of trafficking class A drugs, distribution of class A drugs, possession with intent to distribute class A drugs and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

Officers, who were granted arrest warrants for each of the suspects, stopped a car Caruthers’ was driving on Hyde Park Avenue around 10 a.m., Boston police said.

Police reportedly removed Caruthers and his passenger, Martinez, from the vehicle and conducted a search.

They seized one medium bag of heroin that weighed about 10.8 grams, a plastic bag containing eight small bags of heroin, another plastic bag containing six small bags of heroin and $3,640 in cash, according to police.

Caruthers and Martinez were taken into custody without incident.

