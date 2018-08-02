Large sinkhole rips open street in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) — A large sinkhole has opened on a busy street in Chelsea, prompting police to shut down the area to traffic, officials said.

Crews responding to Marginal Street between Central Avenue and Willow Street found the sinkhole near the Chelsea Street Bridge shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Police Chief Brian Kyes.

The road is closed in both directions. Traffic is being diverted up Central Avenue to Willow Street.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes because heavy traffic delays are expected.

The detour could last as long as three days, Kyes said