BOSTON (WHDH) - A large tree came crashing down onto K Street in South Boston Friday morning.

One man said the tree fell onto his home.

“I had one branch come through the window, so, that’s all broken glass. Obviously pretty loud, but not really any damage inside besides that,” he said.

The fallen tree blocked much of the street. The tree also took down power lines and damaged cars parked on the side of the road.

