NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people escaped serious injury was a massive tree fell onto the car they were driving in in Norwood on Thursday.

The incident at the Winter Garden Apartments left the white SUV significantly damaged.

Both the driver and the passenger were uninjured, according to fire officials.

Crews are working to remove the tree from the roof of the car.

No additional information was immediately available.

